More than 3,000 coronavirus cases reported at assisted living facilities statewide

BATON ROUGE - State officials said Monday that 637 residents at nursing homes and other assisted living facilities across Louisiana have died from the coronavirus.

The state says 3,141 total residents have tested positive for the virus at 230 different facilities statewide.

At least 47 retirement homes were said to have coronavirus "clusters," when the Louisiana Department of Health last gave statistics on clusters in early April. A cluster means two or more cases that appear to be connected.

The state has said it is no longer reporting the names of nursing homes with virus cases.

St. James Place was one of eight homes in the Baton Rouge area confirmed to have a cluster.

The area facilities with clusters were: Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement; Flannery Oaks Guest House; Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.; Lakeview Manor Nursing Home; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen; Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home; and St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home.

Statewide, these are the 47 nursing homes said to have clusters:

Region 1

Bayside Health

Chateau de Notre Dame

Chateau Living Center

Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center

Inspired Living Kenner

Jefferson Healthcare

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

John Berchmans

Lambeth House

Marrero Health Care Center

Metairie Healthcare

Nouveau Marc

Poydras Home

River Palm Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

Saint Jude's Nursing Home

Saint Martin's Manor

St Anthony's Nursing Home

St Francis Villa Assisted Living

St Joseph of Harahan

The Suites at Algiers Point

Vista Shores Assisted Living

Region 2

Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement

Flannery Oaks Guest House

Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen

Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home

St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home

Region 3

Chateau Saint James

Luling Living Center

Ormond Nursing and Care Center

South East Louisiana Veterans Home

Region 6

Colonial Nursing Home

Evergreen Life Services

Region 7

Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living

Montclair Park Assisted Living Center

Vivian Healthcare Center

Region 8

Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility

Region 9





Belle Maison

Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Green Briar Community Care

Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

Oak Park Village

Pontchartrain Health Care

St. Anthony's Gardens