Latest Weather Blog
More than 3,000 coronavirus cases reported at assisted living facilities statewide
BATON ROUGE - State officials said Monday that 637 residents at nursing homes and other assisted living facilities across Louisiana have died from the coronavirus.
The state says 3,141 total residents have tested positive for the virus at 230 different facilities statewide.
At least 47 retirement homes were said to have coronavirus "clusters," when the Louisiana Department of Health last gave statistics on clusters in early April. A cluster means two or more cases that appear to be connected.
The state has said it is no longer reporting the names of nursing homes with virus cases.
St. James Place was one of eight homes in the Baton Rouge area confirmed to have a cluster.
The area facilities with clusters were: Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement; Flannery Oaks Guest House; Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.; Lakeview Manor Nursing Home; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen; Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home; and St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home.
Statewide, these are the 47 nursing homes said to have clusters:
Trending News
Region 1
Bayside Health
Chateau de Notre Dame
Chateau Living Center
Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center
Inspired Living Kenner
Jefferson Healthcare
Jo Ellen Smith Living Center
John Berchmans
Lambeth House
Marrero Health Care Center
Metairie Healthcare
Nouveau Marc
Poydras Home
River Palm Nursing and Rehab
Riverbend Nursing and Rehab
Saint Jude's Nursing Home
Saint Martin's Manor
St Anthony's Nursing Home
St Francis Villa Assisted Living
St Joseph of Harahan
The Suites at Algiers Point
Vista Shores Assisted Living
Region 2
Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement
Flannery Oaks Guest House
Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.
Lakeview Manor Nursing Home
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen
Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home
St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home
Region 3
Chateau Saint James
Luling Living Center
Ormond Nursing and Care Center
South East Louisiana Veterans Home
Region 6
Colonial Nursing Home
Evergreen Life Services
Region 7
Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living
Montclair Park Assisted Living Center
Vivian Healthcare Center
Region 8
Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility
Region 9
Belle Maison
Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Green Briar Community Care
Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home
Oak Park Village
Pontchartrain Health Care
St. Anthony's Gardens
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family Justice Center addresses domestic violence in BR
-
Tigerland bridge soon to be closed for months-long replacement
-
Acadian Ambulance fights EMT shortage with accelerated training program
-
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run
-
City-parish plans to spend $2 million on blight reduction