More than 200 rescued from flooding in Texas city
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - The mayor of Mission, Texas, says officials have performed more than 200 water rescues amid flooding from heavy rainfall.
Mayor Armando O'Caña says that those rescues have been done since rain began early Thursday morning in the city just west of McAllen. Unlike neighboring areas, Mission didn't get heavy rainfall Wednesday.
He says, "The storms came in and then they stopped on top of Mission."
The city has more than 84,000 residents. It's preparing to open a 24 hour shelter at a local high school.
O'Caña said people have been rescued from their homes, cars trapped on roads, an adult day care center and from local motels. He didn't have an estimate of how many homes might have been flooded.
He says, "We're still conducting life-saving rescues as we speak."
