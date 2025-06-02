78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Bocage neighborhood out of power

1 hour 43 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 8:29 PM June 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - More than 2,000 Entergy customers in the Bocage neighborhood are out of power Monday night after a vehicle hit an electrical pole. 

The crash was reported near the corner of Jefferson Highway and McCarroll Drive at 8:05 p.m., the same time that the power went out. 

Trending News

Entergy crews are in the area and working to get everyone back online by 11:30 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days