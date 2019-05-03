More than 100 antique cars auctioned off in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - More than 100 antique cars were auctioned off Friday. People across the country bid on the vehicles in person and online.

The cars are from an old junkyard that had been overgrown with vegetation—hiding a gold mine for car lovers. Dozens of Ford Mustangs were up for sale. At $4,800, a Mustang GTA brought in the highest price at the auction.

Antonio Robinson from Kenner had his eyes on an El Camino that was discontinued more than 20 years ago.

"I'm out here to buy it, paint it, put a new engine in it, and get it ready for sale," Robinson said.

David Jones, a custom car mechanic, was also at the auction. He's had his eyes on an old 1950 Chrysler for years.

"I've been watching over the fence at this junkyard since I was a child," Jones said. "I've always wondered why they never would sell them."

The old cars were discovered in April at the Highway 190 Auto Salvage in Walker. The junkyard had been closed down and untouched for 25 years. Race car driver Al Scruggs bought the junkyard, but didn't realize how many vehicles were on the lot. Now, he wants to make sure the classics find new homes.

But there's one classic car that wasn't for sale: a 1970 Chevelle Super Sport. Scruggs called it "love at first sight."

All of the 189 vehicles taken to Henderson Auctions on Friday were sold, most of them averaged around $3,000.