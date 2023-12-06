More than 1,000 people rescued in Livingston Parish so far

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says they have around 150 pending rescues they have yet to get to in the Watson area on Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people have already been rescued, according to officials. The La. National Guard has also responded to the area to aid the rescue efforts.

People that haven’t already been rescued are urged to contact officials as soon as possible to make sure they are in the queue to be rescued. Many parish roads are impassable, so high-water vehicles and boats are being used to get first responders to residents.

The alternate emergency contact number for Livingston Parish 225-686-3996.

Residents who live in the Watson/Amite corridor are urged to get out of their home as soon as possible. The parish president said several people have been rescued from rooftops.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported on Saturday morning.

"Please be patient," concluded Ricks. "We're coming to get you."