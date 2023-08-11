More than 1,000 new LSU graduates celebrate at summer commencement

BATON ROUGE - A record number of summer graduates received their LSU "digital diplomas" on Friday, when 1,039 degrees were awarded in commencement exercises on campus.

School officials said the graduating class represents 48 parishes and 48 states -- along with 39 countries.

“In addition to being our largest graduating class ever, we are graduating more women, African American and Hispanic students than any summer graduation class in LSU history. It is an honor for me to stand before you to celebrate your academic mastery,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV.

The graduates join a network of more than 250,000 alumni.

Friday's main ceremony took place at the Maravich Assembly Center. Printed diplomas will be sent to graduates in the near future.