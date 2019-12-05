More police to patrol downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Starting next week, Baton Rouge Police will be putting extra attention on a spot in the city that continues to grow. Nearly 10 additional officers will be out patrolling the downtown area.

“We opened up some new businesses, some new residences downtown and we have new river boats coming here bringing in tourists,” said Davis Rhorer, Executive Director for the Downtown Development District.

Rhorer says 140,000 people come in and out of downtown daily. With an increase in foot traffic, some new problems have been popping up.

“There’s more homeless, but I want to be clear with that. There may be other people who present themselves as homeless but they aren't and still asking for money,” Rhorer said.

To help, BRPD is going to assign nine more bicycle officers to patrol the area every day, working into the evening and early morning hours.

“I think it’s great. Anytime you increase security, I think it’s great,” said Keith Hernandez, owner of Roly Poly.

Hernandez says more police presence is needed, that way he doesn't have to worry about safety and can instead focus on his business.

“It definitely does help ease the mind.”

People will start to see more officers on their bicycles staring Dec.10.