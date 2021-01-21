More flooding to come in Ascension before Amite River crests

GONZALES – Officials in Ascension Parish say residents should expect more flooding before the Amite River crests Monday afternoon.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa said emergency officials spoke with the National Weather Service to confirm whether the Amite River at Bayou Manchac will crest at 17 feet Monday afternoon.

The Amite River at Port Vincent is expected to crest at 13 feet Tuesday morning.

The major flood stage at Bayou Manchac is 15 feet. The highest crest at that location was 18.85 feet on April 8, 1983.

Emergency officials say backwater flooding is also happening in other areas throughout the parish.

Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Rick Webre said flooding is expected along Alligator Bayou, Bluff Swamp, Bayou Manchac, the Muddy Creek Basin, the Diversion Canal, Lake Villar, Summerfield, Lake Martin, Hwy. 431 and Gold Place Road.

“Any low lying areas along these waterways will be at a high risk for flooding,” Webre said. “If your home or business has flooded before, you should prepare to be affected by this event again.”

Webre said areas south of La Hwy 22, including low lying areas along Bayou Conway, Panama Canal, Raymond Tullier Road and Brittany Street will experience impact with this event.

Matassa said damage assessment teams are deploying around the parish to assess damages.