More erosion problems for people living along Jones Creek; fix isn't fast enough

BATON ROUGE - People living on Ranchwood Drive are putting up with some major issues. Their yards back up to Jones Creek, and for years, that creek has been eroding their land.

Earlier this year, 2 On Your Side helped a couple of property owners after a drainage pipe broke, causing land to erode and fences to crumble. The project was a big one and had to be contracted out by the City-Parish.

Now, others tell Brittany Weiss that they are having a similar issue and that time is of the essence. Steven Duhon is calling on the parish to get the project moving.

"Just come out and do something about it," he said.

For years, it's been a battle to save land from washing away. Duhon and his neighbor Mary Ellen Hale both worry that one more large storm might do too much damage to save their pool and their landscaping. The danger is already there.

"It's just getting worse. I've got holes in my yard a foot deep; it's just unsafe," Duhon said.

Hale has a large gap growing from the bottom of her fence and the ground. Duhon has already lost his fence once.

"It's a major job, and I think they waited so long to where they can't handle it. Now, they have to contract it out," Duhon said.

These neighbors say they aren't the only ones with a problem. Hale says there are bad cases all up and down the street.

"I look at my neighbor's backyard, and they have erosion trenches," she said.

They're all pointing their fingers at Jones Creek.

This project will be fixed, but it might take a year or more. The parish says it's a perfect candidate for the Stormwater Management Plan, which is currently not funded. Under the plan, projects would be contracted out.