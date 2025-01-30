More candidates on the ballot for first St. George election, other races as second qualifying day ends

BATON ROUGE — The list of candidates running for office in St. George's first election grew Thursday as the second day of the qualifying period for the March 29 Municipal Primary Election ended.

The City of St. George will be holding its first election and voters will elect its first elected government after its council and administrative roles were previously staffed with appointed interim positions.

Early voting is from March 15 to March 22 (excluding Sunday, March 16) from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Here's who has qualified at the end of the second day of the three day qualifying period:

St. George Mayor-

Dustin Yates (R)

St. George Chief of Police-

Todd Morris (R)

St. George Council Members at Large (two to be elected)-

Joel Davis (R)

David Dellucci (R)

Shaunn Wyche (D)

St. George Council Member District 1-

Richie Edmonds (R)

St. George Council Member District 2-

Steve "Chili" Monachello (R)

William "Bill" Brigman (I)

St. George Council Member District 3-

Max Himmel (R)

St. George Council Member District 4-

Patricia "Patty" Cook (R)

St. George Council Member District 5-

J. Andrew Murrell (R)

Across the capital region, other races have seen candidates begin to qualify. Here's who will be on the ballot as of the end of qualifying on Thursday:

Ascension Parish:



Sorrento Mayor-

Christopher "Chris" Guidry (R)

Sorrento Council Members (five to be elected)-

Randy Anny (D)

Wanda LeBlanc Bourgeois (R)

Darnell Gilbert (D)

Duane Humphrey (D)

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 2, Div. D-

Wilson E. Fields (D)

District Judge 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. I-

Carson Marcantel (R)

Livingston Parish:

Killian Mayor-

Caleb Atwell (R)

Springfield Mayor-

Tracy Ratcliff Bryson (R)

Killian Aldermen (five to be elected)-

Corey Beasley (R)

Wesley Bignar (R)

Trevor Clardy (R)

Nicholas Guthrie (R)

John Henry (R)

Walter Penalber (R)

Leon Vicks (D)

Springfield Aldermen (five to be elected)-

James "Jimmy" Fabre (R)

Gregory Hill (NP)

Timothy "Timmy" Hutchinson (R)

Paul Sance (D)

Monica Madere Sullivan (R)

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Constable Justice of the Peace District 11-

No candidates have qualified yet.

Fordoche Chief of Police-

Gary "Pat" Bizette (D)

St. Mary Parish:

Member of School Board District 7-

Lawrence Guillory (R)

Carla B. Pellerin (I)

Council Member District C, City of Franklin-

Pearl Barnes Rack (D)

Tangipahoa Parish:

Tangipahoa Alderman (two to be elected)-

Pam Bean (D)

The following offices will be elected and serve in multiple parishes:

District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division I (Pointe Coupee, Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes)-

Rebecca Davis Lee (R)

Jenny Richardson Fore (R)

Jessica C. Ledet (R)

The qualifying period extends until Friday and each day lasts from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Once they qualify, candidates will appear on the Secretary of State's website in real-time on the home page at www.sos.la.gov.