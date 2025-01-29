73°
Qualifying period starts for March 29 election; St. George will hold its first election

1 hour 19 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 4:33 PM January 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The qualifying period is underway for the March 29 Municipal Primary Election.

In the capital region, the City of St. George will be holding its first election and voters will elect its first elected government after its council and administrative roles were previously staffed with appointed interim positions.

Here's who has qualified at the end of the first day of the three day qualifying period: 

St. George Mayor- 
Dustin Yates (R)

St. George Chief of Police- 
Todd Morris (R)

St. George Council Members at Large (two to be elected)-
Joel Davis (R)
David Dellucci (R)

St. George Council Member District 1-
Richie Edmonds (R)

St. George Council Member District 2-
Steve "Chili" Monachello (R)

St. George Council Member District 3- 
Max Himmel (R)

St. George Council Member District 4-
Patricia "Patty" Cook (R)

St. George Council Member District 5-
No candidates have qualified yet

It is important to note that all candidates that qualified at the end of the first day of qualifying were the officials appointed at St. George's incorporation.  

The qualifying period lasts until Friday and each day lasts from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Once they qualify, candidates will appear on the Secretary of State’s website in real-time on the home page at www.sos.la.gov.

