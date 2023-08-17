Latest Weather Blog
Months after LSU student's death, workers begin overhaul of shuttered Reggie's property
BATON ROUGE - A small construction crew was spotted at Reggie's bar on Thursday, the now-shuttered venue that lost its liquor license after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.
Permits filed with the city-parish suggest the construction is related to renovations to the bar's patio. Video captured by WBRZ on Thursday showed workers inside the building with an excavator, exposed by a wall that had been knocked down.
The renovations will also make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It's the first signs of change at the property since it was announced the venue would be absorbed by the neighboring Fred's bar.
Reggie's was shut down in March as the bar faced scrutiny over the death of Brooks, who was hit by a car on Burbank Drive after a night of drinking. The bar's license was permanently revoked by state regulators in April. The owner of the bar was also fined and banned from managing any establishment that serves alcohol.
