Months after LSU student's death, workers begin overhaul of shuttered Reggie's property

15 hours 54 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, August 16 2023 Aug 16, 2023 August 16, 2023 11:00 PM August 16, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A small construction crew was spotted at Reggie's bar on Thursday, the now-shuttered venue that lost its liquor license after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Permits filed with the city-parish suggest the construction is related to renovations to the bar's patio. Video captured by WBRZ on Thursday showed workers inside the building with an excavator, exposed by a wall that had been knocked down.

The renovations will also make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. 

It's the first signs of change at the property since it was announced the venue would be absorbed by the neighboring Fred's bar

Reggie's was shut down in March as the bar faced scrutiny over the death of Brooks, who was hit by a car on Burbank Drive after a night of drinking. The bar's license was permanently revoked by state regulators in April. The owner of the bar was also fined and  banned from managing any establishment that serves alcohol.

