Monroe Police: Mother shoots children before killing herself
MONROE - Monroe Police are investigating a tragic murder-suicide involving a mother and her children at an apartment complex off Monroe's Richwood Road 2.
According to ABC affiliate KNOE 8, police were dispatched to a shooting at Parkview Apartment Complex around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators determined through witness statements and testimonies that a mother shot more than one of her own children before turning the gun on herself.
Police say witnesses confirmed the woman suffered from a mental health condition and had purchased a gun only days before the shooting.
Police have yet to confirm how many individuals were shot, as well as victim information including names and ages.
