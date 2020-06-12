Monroe Police: Mother shoots children before killing herself

87°
Monroe Police investigate a Thursday night murder-suicide involving multiple victims at the Parkview Apartment Complex in Monroe.

MONROE - Monroe Police are investigating a tragic murder-suicide involving a mother and her children at an apartment complex off Monroe's Richwood Road 2.

According to ABC affiliate KNOE 8, police were dispatched to a shooting at Parkview Apartment Complex around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined through witness statements and testimonies that a mother shot more than one of her own children before turning the gun on herself.

Police say witnesses confirmed the woman suffered from a mental health condition and had purchased a gun only days before the shooting. 

Police have yet to confirm how many individuals were shot, as well as victim information including names and ages. 

