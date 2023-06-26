82°
Monroe PD officer killed in single-vehicle crash while on duty
MONROE - An officer with the Monroe Police Department was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
According to a post on the Monroe PD's Facebook page, Officer Chris Beaudion was involved in a single-vehicle crash early this morning while on duty.
Beaudion served with Monroe PD from August 4, 2016, until his end of watch on January 7, 2018.
"Our prayers and deepest condolences are extended to his wife and (2) two children along with his parents, family and friends. He will greatly be missed!" the post reads.
