Monroe PD officer killed in single-vehicle crash while on duty

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, January 07 2018 Jan 7, 2018 January 07, 2018 11:24 AM January 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

MONROE - An officer with the Monroe Police Department was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Monroe PD's Facebook page, Officer Chris Beaudion was involved in a single-vehicle crash early this morning while on duty.

Beaudion served with Monroe PD from August 4, 2016, until his end of watch on January 7, 2018.

"Our prayers and deepest condolences are extended to his wife and (2) two children along with his parents, family and friends. He will greatly be missed!" the post reads.

