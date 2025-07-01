Monday's Health Report: Summer heat could cause you to feel less hungry

BATON ROUGE — When it gets really hot outside, you may not feel as hungry.

There is a reason for that. It has to do with the thermic effect of food.

"We're not as hungry because our body doesn't want to get overheated, so we end up eating less, or we eat less calories, so we don't produce as much internal heat," Registered Dietitian Beth Czerwony said.

Experts say the opposite happens when we are cold and our bodies crave more food to stay warm.

But it is not the only reason our appetite changes with the seasons.

In the summer, people are usually more active, so they may not be as hungry. They may also be more body-conscious and opt to eat foods with fewer calories, like fruits and vegetables.

Another factor could be dehydration.

When you are dehydrated, your gut starts to slow down, and you do not digest food as well. That can make you feel nauseous.

"The other thing to remember is a lot of times when we're dehydrated, our sense of thirst is stunted anyway. So, if all of a sudden you're really, really thirsty, you're probably very dehydrated. So, drinking throughout the day is going to be important," Czerwony said.

If you do notice any extreme appetite changes or have any other concerns, it is best to talk to your doctor.