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Current Miss Louisiana Gabrelle McLeod visits 2une In before crowning of next pageant winner
BATON ROUGE — A new Miss Louisiana will be crowned later this month on WBRZ+.
To celebrate the month of the pageant, Miss Louisiana 2025 Gabrelle McLeod visited 2une In on Monday to discuss her journey to being crowned Miss Louisiana and what it means to represent the state.
Tune in to WBRZ+ on June 20 at 8 p.m. to watch the 2026 Miss Louisiana be crowned.
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Learn more about Miss Louisiana here.
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