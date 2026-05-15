2une In Previews: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center hosting free screenings for Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting a free community health event with cancer screenings, food and music on May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2250 Main Street

Vice President for Mary Bird Perkins, Renea Duffin, joined 2une In's April Davis on Friday to talk about the event.

It's called Live Well Baton Rouge and is part of the Cancer Center's Prevention on the Go program. This program provides free early detection and education services across Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

When attending, residents can get four types of cancer screenings at the event: breast, prostate, colorectal and skin cancer. Blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose checks will also be available.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. People can call 225-425-8034 or visit marybird.org/livewell to schedule an appointment.

"We're going to be offering cancer screenings that will save someone's life, because early detection saves lives," Duffin said. "We are seeing more and more young people being diagnosed with cancer. We are encouraging young people to take responsibility for their health."

Last year, 114 capital area residents received a total of 203 screenings and nearly 40 percent of participants reported being uninsured.

"If you are experiencing some type of symptom, or experiencing something in your body that doesn't feel right, we do encourage you to come out," Duffin said. "We will screen you, we will help make sure that if you have something abnormal, our nurse navigators will navigate you to a resolution for that abnormal finding."

For more information about cancer screening opportunities, visit marybird.org/get-screened.