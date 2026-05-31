White Castle breaks ground on new broadband-enabled training and multipurpose center

WHITE CASTLE — White Castle broke ground on a new broadband-enabled training and multipurpose center on Friday.

The center will serve as a vocational training facility for community members preparing for employment and for children to improve their education by offering training, tutoring, computer and automotive training and health monitoring services for residents of all ages.

Opportunities for academic support, professional development and extracurricular enrichment will also be offered.

"These investments allow new opportunities for education, workforce development and essential services that provide crucial upgrades for rural families. Projects like this ensure every part of Louisiana is on track to grow and succeed," said State Rep. Chasity Martinez.

The center, created with funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Capital Projects Fund, will be free to the public as it provides support in education, career readiness and health.