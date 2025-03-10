Monday's Health Report: Psychologists explain our love for sitting by the fire

Whether indoors to stay warm or enjoying a summer night under starry skies, many people enjoy sitting next to a fire. There are several psychological reasons for this.

"Sitting by a fire is a multi-sensory experience. We listen to the sound of the fire crackling, feel the warmth against our skin, inhale the aroma of the fire. All of these things help us to feel very comforted and relaxed,” psychologist Susan Albers said.

Experts say fire is deeply rooted in our evolutionary history, so it is no surprise that many of us are drawn to the flames.

But it is not just our ancestral past that plays a role, one study found that sitting by the fire as it crackles can lower blood pressure, and that can make a person feel more relaxed and at ease. It can also make us feel nostalgic. Maybe it reminds you of camping as a kid or being with your family at Christmas.

“All of these experiences and memories can trigger the release of feel-good chemicals in the brain, whether they're serotonin, dopamine, or endorphins. All of these are pleasure chemicals that help us to feel good and boost our mood,” Albers said.

There are other ways to get that comforting experience if you do not have a fireplace at home. Some options include playing a video of a fireplace on your TV, lighting some candles or hanging up some twinkling lights.