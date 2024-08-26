Monday's Health Report: Migraines can be mitigated by routine, exercise, rest

BATON ROUGE — For some people, migraines are debilitating. The intense, throbbing head pain is often so severe that it feels like the head will explode.

"When people have migraine, they typically do have pain, typically moderate or severe pain, but they have other symptoms that go along with that," neurologist Rashmi Halker Singh said.

Singh says that a migraine is a neurologic disease that affects people differently. Some migraine sufferers experience sensitivity to light, sound and smells.

"It can impact their quality of life. It can impact their day, they typically have attacks which can be unpredictable," Singh said.

She says extreme weather can impact various changes in the brain and cause a migraine.

"Many people say that barometric pressure changes and changes in the weather, but some people say it's the heat that triggers them," Singh said.

Singh says migraine sufferers must stick to a routine, and get plenty of exercise and rest. Also, it's important to stay hydrated during the summer.

"We really need to be careful about maintaining as much hydration as we can. And I think sometimes we don't even realize we're dehydrated. It just happens," Singh said.