Monday's Health Report: How to get your daily dose of protein

BATON ROUGE — When it comes to staying sharp as we get older, many factors can play a role. One of the biggest is what we eat. Doctors say it is especially important to get enough protein.

"Protein is one of the macronutrients that we need to maintain muscle. And there's research showing that when people consume an adequate amount of protein as we age. It can actually protect our brain health and it can slow cognitive decline that occurs naturally as we age," a physician said.

Protein can be found in all kinds of foods, including meat, cheese, eggs, fish, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds. Experts say we should be getting about three ounces of protein per 22 pounds of body weight up to the age of 65.

After that, it should be increased to three and a half ounces.

While it may be tempting to only get your protein from foods like meat and cheese, you should look at plant based sources too. They contain more fiber and other vital nutrients.

“One other tip, we need to consume that amount of protein per day but specifically divided among three meals. So, people tend to increase their protein intake in the evening. For example, eating meat with dinner. But it's better for our health and for maintaining muscle mass to actually divide up that total protein among three meals per day," she said.

Experts say protein bars and protein powders are okay on occasion, but since they often contain sweeteners and other additives, it is best to get your protein from whole foods.