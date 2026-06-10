Caregiver arrested for Medicaid fraud, allegedly billed Medicaid for $3,600 in services not provided

BATON ROUGE - A caregiver was arrested for Medicaid fraud after allegedly billing Medicaid for services she did not provide, arrest documents say.

Tiera Green, 31, who was a direct service worker, filed documentation from December 2022 through May 2023 that she was providing services to a hospitalized man; the sister of the man told workers that Green "never came to the hospital."

Officials interviewed Green, who told them she did not provide services to the person in the hospital. After being shown clock-ins, progress notes and other documents, she admitted to clocking in to provide services to the man, according to documents.

Records showed conflicting time and date entries between the December 2022 and May 2023 period from when she billed Medicaid. The arrest document says Green "fraudulently submitted false progress notes for services she did not actually render," which caused her employer to submit claims for $3,629.92.