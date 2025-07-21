Monday's Health Report: Harmful fat and how to get rid of it

BATON ROUGE — Belly fat is dangerous because it wraps itself around vital organs, causing inflammation.

Visceral fat is the most dangerous because it is buried deep in the abdomen.

Being active is key to getting rid of it.

"If we're sitting at a desk all day and we're only doing 30 minutes of exercise, but we're doing it every day, it's still really not enough for most people," Julia Zumpano, a Registered Dietitian, said.

Finding ways to get more movement in your daily life is recommended. Try a walking desk, take a break and go for a walk, do squats at your desk, take the stairs and park farther away from your office.

The next key is a healthy diet.

"Belly fat can be increased by artificial and sugary foods," Zumpano said.

That means staying away from sweets and focusing on whole foods like lean sources of protein and fresh fruits and vegetables.