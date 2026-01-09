74°
Zachary Community School District leaders express interest in buying land near Zachary High School
ZACHARY — The Zachary Community School District is discussing plans to purchase land owned by Zachary United Methodist Church near Zachary High School to expand the school's footprint.
The purchase of the land, valued between $94,000 and $96,000 by Superintendent Ben Necaise, was discussed at a Tuesday meeting of the district's leadership.
“In the future, we don’t know what we may need it for,” he told the board, noting that the populations of upper grade levels have grown in the parish, with more than 1,700 students attending Zachary High currently.
Necaise said that the new land could be used for multipurpose buildings and classrooms.
The proposal will be formally presented for the board to vote on at a future meeting.
