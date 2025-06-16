Monday's Health Report: Experts say cleaning gym equipment after use can drastically reduce germ spread

BATON ROUGE — If you recently joined a gym for the summer or plan to, make sure you are cleaning any equipment you plan to use.

Some people may not realize that bacterial infections can spread from shared machines.

"The risk is low, although there are good examples of serious infections occurring related to shared gym equipment. And really the things you're most likely going to see here are going to be staph infections, you could see fungal infections, like things that cause ringworm, or like a fungal dermatitis,” Donald Dumford, an infectious disease specialist, said.

To help reduce the risk of transmission, wiping down any equipment you use with disinfectant spray is recommended. Most public gyms have spray and wipes available.

Experts also suggest showering once you get back home.

It is not just bacterial infections that you need to watch out for; there are other germs too.

"We do have to think about the fact that the gym is a shared airspace, so you do put yourself at risk for the possibility of viruses such as flu, cold viruses, COVID, RSV. So really, if you are feeling ill, if you're having a fever, if you're having a cough, consider staying home from the gym until your symptoms are improved,” Dumford said.

If you notice anything unusual on your skin, like redness, itchiness or swelling, it is best to consult with a medical professional.