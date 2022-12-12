64°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Longtime Zachary Police Chief McDavid wins Mayor in weekend special election
-
Woman bought poison online shortly before husband & boyfriend's deaths, prosecutors say
-
Chase that ended in deadly police shooting highlights drug-trafficking problem on I-10
-
Holly for the Holidays - Sunday Journal
-
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash