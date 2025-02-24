Monday PM Forecast: Warmer and sunnier, despite a few foggy starts

The primary weather impact in the near term is patchy fog during morning commutes. Otherwise, the weather will be quite nice and seasonable for the time of year.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Additional clearing will take place during the evening hours. While much of the night looks cloud-free, fog will develop in spots closer to daybreak. While widespread dense fog is not expected, patches of dense fog will be a possibility. Look out for reduced visibilities during the Tuesday morning drive. Any fog that does develop with lift quickly after sunrise. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny. After a morning low in the upper 40s, afternoon highs will rise to near 73° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: It is almost a copy-and-paste forecast from Tuesday, into Wednesday. Patchy morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb by a few more degrees, reaching the mid-70s. On Thursday, a weak cold front will move through the state. Limited moisture and lift will result in a dry frontal passage except for a spotty shower or two. And because the front is Pacific, not Arctic, in origin, a major drop in temperatures is not expected. Behind the front, afternoons will be a few degrees cooler before warming again over the weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.