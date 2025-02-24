Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: Warmer and sunnier, despite a few foggy starts
The primary weather impact in the near term is patchy fog during morning commutes. Otherwise, the weather will be quite nice and seasonable for the time of year.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Additional clearing will take place during the evening hours. While much of the night looks cloud-free, fog will develop in spots closer to daybreak. While widespread dense fog is not expected, patches of dense fog will be a possibility. Look out for reduced visibilities during the Tuesday morning drive. Any fog that does develop with lift quickly after sunrise. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny. After a morning low in the upper 40s, afternoon highs will rise to near 73° in Baton Rouge.
Up Next: It is almost a copy-and-paste forecast from Tuesday, into Wednesday. Patchy morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb by a few more degrees, reaching the mid-70s. On Thursday, a weak cold front will move through the state. Limited moisture and lift will result in a dry frontal passage except for a spotty shower or two. And because the front is Pacific, not Arctic, in origin, a major drop in temperatures is not expected. Behind the front, afternoons will be a few degrees cooler before warming again over the weekend.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
Trending News
-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Fishing tournament to benefit LSU Bass Fishing Team
-
Teenager killed in crash with 18-wheeler Sunday morning identified
-
Federal workers confront mass confusion as Musk's deadline to list accomplishments looms
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Shenandoah
-
2une In Previews: Education as a Civil Right with Baton Rouge Alliance...
Sports Video
-
LSU starting pitching has been great through seven games
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...