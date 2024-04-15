Monday PM Forecast: Warm and muggy air remains in spite of clouds

A warm and muggy pattern makes its presence known this week, though its stay is not permanent. It may take a while to get here, but the Storm Station is tracking our next cold front. This will deliver rain and cooler weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies turn mostly cloudy on Monday night. The combination of added cloud cover and an increase in humidity will result in even milder temperatures early Tuesday. Baton Rouge will likely see an overnight low in the mid to upper-60s. Warm and muggy conditions prevail on Tuesday. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, highs will still manage to climb into the middle-80s. With the humidity, it will feel a degree of two warmer than the air temperature.

Up Next: Day-to-day differences in our weather will be subtle through the rest of the workweek. Clouds look to remain through Thursday, and it will stay warm and muggy each day. Our best shot at seeing highs in the upper-80s will be closer to late week as a bit more sun pokes through. Our forecast high of 89° on Friday actually comes awfully close to the record of 90° (2006, 1987). Even if we don't hit 90° on Friday, feels-like temperatures could climb into the low-90s.

The warmth and humidity are not staying permanently - yet. A pattern change arrives this weekend in the form of the cold front. While Saturday still looks to be on the warmer side, the second half of the weekend will be much cooler as the front slides through. This will also bring our next best shot at showers and thunderstorms. Be prepared to take the rain gear with you if you have any Sunday plans.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

