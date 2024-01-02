Monday PM Forecast: Tracking several rainmakers for the first week of 2024

While a cold front passage on New Year's Day will lead to a mostly sunny and cool Tuesday, our next storm system lurks soon thereafter. Widespread rain enters the capital region early Wednesday, and we’re not done there. Several more rounds of rain are possible through the first week of 2024.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After New Year’s Day cold front, temperatures will plummet into the nighttime hours. We expect lows in the mid-30s along with clear skies on Tuesday morning in the capital city. A few spots might venture closer to the freezing mark, especially north of Baton Rouge. Look for mainly sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be near average for early January, in the lower-60s.

Up Next: The weather pattern becomes a lot busier starting Tuesday night. Clouds will increase, and we expect a widespread swath of rain to arrive overnight and into Wednesday. No severe weather is expected, but we could see a quick 1-2” of rain. The rain on Wednesday appears to be an issue early in the day, so there might be issues for the morning commute. We should trend drier by the afternoon, and skies will clear out on Wednesday night.

We’ll be dry on Thursday also, but even that’s temporary. Another disturbance arrives on Friday evening which will bring another burst of showers. Again, severe weather isn’t expected as of now, and we could see another 1-2” of rain. Once that system exits, we dry out over the weekend. However, we’ll open the door for yet another disturbance on Monday. Early indications suggest that we could see some thunderstorms with that system, but it’s still early. Stay tuned as the finer details come to light!

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

