Monday PM Forecast: thunderstorms ahead of cooler Thanksgiving

You'll want to have both your rain gear and your heavy coat handy as we navigate a busy week of Thanksgiving. After a stormy and warm start, temperatures will take a big dip, and conditions will dry up just in time for the holiday.

Through Tuesday: muggy, passing thunderstorms

End of the Week: cool and dry

Weekend: trending unsettled with time

Tonight & Tomorrow: A strong cold front is marching toward the area, bringing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms from tonight through Tuesday. While the risk is low (Level 1-2 out of 5), we can't ignore the possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms, mainly late tonight and again midday Tuesday. The primary threat with any strong storms will be damaging wind gusts, but a spotty and brief tornado is also possible. Please make sure your electronics are charged and keep a close eye on the weather, especially if you have outdoor plans. As far as temperatures go, it will remain mild and muggy with nighttime lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Up Next: Once that front pushes through Tuesday night, the big weather story shifts from storms to cold. Get ready for a major wardrobe change! The cooler, drier air will move in quickly, making Wednesday feel crisp with a high in the upper 60s. The real chill, however, will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving. Thursday will be cool and crisp, but beautifully sunny—perfect for getting outside before the meal. After a morning low in the upper 30s, the afternoon high will only reach the mid-60s. The coldest morning of the entire week will be Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, as the core of the cold air settles in. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 30s. While we are forecast to stay just above freezing, this is certainly cold enough to warrant caution. If you have sensitive outdoor plants, plan to cover or bring them inside.

The chill will ease off over the weekend. Saturday will start off in the 40s with clouds increasing through the day will still only warm into the upper 60s. By Sunday, enough moisture will return to put the chance for showers back into the forecast, and unsettled weather could hang around for a few days from there.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

