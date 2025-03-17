Monday PM Forecast: Steady warming trend ahead of a midweek cool front

A relatively quiet spring pattern will continue. Even with a midweek cold front, rain chances remain low in the short term. The next best shot at showers and storms will come late in the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Aside from a passing high cloud or two, skies will remain clear through the night. Expect another morning chill as lows drop into the middle-40s. Winds will pick up out of the south at 7-17 mph on Tuesday, helping to nudge highs into the upper-80s. Even with a few high clouds mixing in, plenty of sun will get through. Remember to wear sunscreen if outside for extended periods.

Up Next: High temperatures might surpass 80° on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. This front will be moisture-starved, limiting rain chances. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but the added cloud cover will be more noticeable. A brief cooldown will take place on Thursday before warming back up over the weekend. Nothing more than spotty rain will return on Saturday. Rain coverage will increase on Sunday, becoming more isolated. On Sunday night, an even greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms is on the table. That is the Capital Area's next best shot at rain.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching a disorganized area of low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of the Leeward Islands with low odds of tropical development. For now, additional development is not expected. Tropical formation in the month of March would be a rare feat; only one March tropical system on record has ever formed in the Atlantic.

Although this system will not pose any threat to Louisiana, regardless of development, it may get some social media attention. For that reason, the Storm Station wanted to address it here and relay that this system is not worth losing sleep over.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

