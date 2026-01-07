Latest Weather Blog
Tangiphoa deputies arrest Ponchatoula High student who allegedly injured teacher during fight
PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula High School student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring a teacher during a fight at school, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The student, a 15-year-old boy, allegedly got into a fight involving three other students outside the school cafeteria before 8 a.m. TPSO said that in the scuffle, the 15-year-old intentionally hit a teacher and a security guard and threatened other school administrators afterward.
The teacher was taken to a hospital but has since been released, according to TPSO.
The student was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree battery on a school teacher, battery on a school teacher, simple battery on a security guard, simple assault, disturbing the peace by fighting, unlawful disruption of school operations and inciting a riot.
Trending News
TPSO said other students involved in the fight are expected to be issued a summons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Boosie asks to avoid prison time in federal gun case, report says
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library proposes new tax plan, could go to...
-
Tangiphoa deputies arrest Ponchatoula High student who allegedly injured teacher during fight
-
WBRZ's Mia Monet hosting 10th anniversary celebration of local Baton Rouge band...
-
Warner Bros rejects Paramount takeover again and tells shareholders to stick with...