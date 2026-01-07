Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge billboard offers $5k reward for information about missing Zachary woman's whereabouts
BATON ROUGE — A billboard in Baton Rouge offers a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a Zachary woman who has been missing since 2023.
Madison Renae Allen's mother said she last heard from her daughter on Nov. 29, 2023. She said police have gotten conflicting stories from Allen's boyfriend since then.
Now, with the help of the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons, the family has put up a billboard on the corner of Airline Highway and Hanks Drive offering $5,000 for information about their daughter.
"We will do everything we can to help the family find their daughter," Zachary Mayor David McDavid said. "And I think it's important that we do everything within our ability and resources to help the family to find her. And I think it's very important. That's why the sign is important. We got signs we'll put out in Zachary, including the area where she was seen last missing from and we will continue to work with the chief and the investigators. We worked together for 30 years. He knows I'm giving resources, the manpower to do the job, and we'll continue working together to solve this case."
Trending News
The reward will be available for 120 days.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge billboard offers $5k reward for information about missing Zachary woman's...
-
West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man accused of using stolen credit...
-
Thousands of capital area residents receive notices saying outstanding medical debt is...
-
ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver as Trumps latest immigration operation begins
-
Union Parish 'mermaid' accused of swimming nude in neighbor's pond, attacking deputies
Sports Video
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season
-
LSU men's basketball can't survive sluggish first half to beat South Carolina