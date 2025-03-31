Monday PM Forecast: quieter but much warmer pattern to take shape

The weather pattern will finally trend quieter and drier for the rest of the workweek. The main story will be well above average temperatures.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Tuesday: warm with passing clouds

warm with passing clouds Wednesday through Friday: breezy with near-record warmth

breezy with near-record warmth Saturday: more clouds and isolated showers

more clouds and isolated showers Sunday: cold front with rain and thunderstorms

cold front with rain and thunderstorms Next Week: cooler

Tonight and Tomorrow: A weak front will stall near the coast tonight, allowing high pressure to briefly take control. This setup means pleasant but warmer-than-normal conditions through Tuesday night. Expect lows in the near 60, with daytime highs climbing into the low 80s tomorrow. Southeast winds will start to increase late and that trend will continue into midweek.

One thing to watch: as we enter a spring tide cycle, water levels will rise over the next few days. While no coastal flooding is expected just yet, a coastal flood advisory might be needed by Wednesday or Thursday.

Up Next: Wednesday through Friday will bring the warmest temperatures of the week and likely the spring so far, with highs soaring into the upper 80s—potentially hitting 90 in some areas. That’s about 10-15 degrees above normal for early April! The lack of moisture in the atmosphere will keep rain chances low, but not quite zero, so expect generally partly sunny skies. The winds will also be a consideration for the end of the workweek with southerly breezes of 10-20mph with occasionally higher gusts.

Weekend: A large weather system moving across the western U.S. will help weaken the pattern causing unseasonable warmth and moisture to increase. This change means rain chances will ramp up, with isolated showers possible on Saturday and more widespread activity by Sunday as a cold front moves into the region. Keep tabs on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.