58°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people injured in shooting on Ozark Street, Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Ozark Street and Scenic Highway on Monday night, emergency officials told WBRZ.
The call came in around 10:07 p.m. and officials said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge native Joseph takes down Southern
-
State leaders say no changes to maps as SCOTUS silence continues in...
-
Louisiana ranks highest in road rage deaths in US; family wants accountability...
-
Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting 79-year-old father deemed fit for...
-
Angola guard resigns, is arrested, after contraband cell phones allegedly found in...