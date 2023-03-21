Monday PM Forecast: one more chilly night before warming trend

Metro Airport in Baton Rouge bottomed out at 30 degrees on Monday morning. With records going back to 1893, the Capital City has only hit 30 degrees or lower 8 times on or after March 20. Those events happened in 1894, 1923, 1955, 1965 (twice), 1986, 2013 and 2023. Gradual warming is expected through the weekend, ending the early spring cool spell.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect another chilly night. Clear skies and light winds will contribute to low temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Areas well north and east of Baton Rouge could briefly touch freezing. While heavy outer layers will be necessary on Tuesday, morning, ample sunshine and winds taking on a southeasterly direction will promote quick warming. You will certainly shed some layers in the afternoon as highs crack the low 70s.

Up Next: Daily warming will be the story through Thursday. Mornings will progress from the mid 50s on Wednesday to low 60s on Thursday while highs will go from the low 80s on Wednesday to mid 80s on Thursday.

By Friday, a frontal system will push into the area with a round of showers and thunderstorms. At five days away, the details are still coming together but this system will need to be monitored for the chance of severe thunderstorms and/or heavy rain. As timing comes into focus, we will have impacts for the opening of SEC Baseball at Alex Box Stadium among other Friday activities. On the other side of the front, temperatures will trail off just a few degrees to slightly above seasonal averages.

--Josh

