New FLOOD WATCH issued in advance of heavy rain threat

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties from 7am - 7pm Wednesday.

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Training storms along a stalled boundary moving slowly through the area Wednesday will allow for increased concern for flash flooding impacts across the area, especially during the daytime hours. Excessive runoff may result in minor to moderate flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage, urban areas, and underpasses. There is also the potential for flooded roadways, which may cause them to be impassable. Some roads could be closed due to flash flooding.

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