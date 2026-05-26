Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms and patchy fog the weather story of today

The main weather story for your Tuesday will be patchy morning fog and numerous storms firing in the PM hours. If you are looking for a break from the daily storms, look elsewhere, as elevated rain chances carry all the way through the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Expect a mostly dry start to Tuesday, though you might run into some patchy fog early on. Grab your umbrella on your way out the door, because as daytime heating kicks in, we'll see another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms develop. It's not going to be a total washout of a day, but roughly 70% of the Capital Region will likely see some rain before the day is done. Heavy downpours could cause localized flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage spots, so be extra cautious on the evening drive home. Cloud cover and wet weather will hold our afternoon highs to the mid-80s. Once the sun goes down, storm activity will taper off, leaving us with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Up Next: This wet weather pattern is sticking around for the rest of the week, with daily rounds of showers and storms remaining a constant through Friday. We're tracking multiple waves of activity over the next few days, and each one brings a renewed risk of flash flooding and hazardous travel conditions. When all is said and done over the next seven days, most of us will pick up an additional 2 to 5 inches of rainfall, with isolated totals pushing closer to 6 inches. Fortunately, next weekend looks to offer a bit of a breather. While it won't be entirely dry, storm coverage looks lower, giving you more opportunities to get outside. Looking even further ahead, there are some early hints that a front might push through early next week, which could finally cut into the heat and humidity—though we'll have to see if that trend holds.

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— Balin

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