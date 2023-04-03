Monday PM Forecast: moving from warm to wet this week

Record warmth is forecast on Tuesday and remains possible on Wednesday. Beyond that, a wet patter will shape up for the Gulf Coast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be breezy and muggy with south winds of 10-15mph and low temperatures in the low 70s. Some low clouds are expected to build up by dawn. Any early clouds on Tuesday will give way to partly sunny skies. Winds will be noticeable, out of the south at 15-20mph. If the high temperature surpasses 87 degrees as expected, it will break a 2017 record.

Up Next: Wednesday will also begin warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s. Increasing clouds will make it more difficult for highs to break the record of 87 degrees, but it is certainly possible in a few spots that see more breaks of sun. A front will drift into the area late in the day and an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially north and west of Baton Rouge. Thursday through Saturday will see multiple rounds of rain across the area. More specific, hour by hour timing will be possible as we get closer but, as of now, a batch of rain and thunderstorms will be possible each day. The heaviest totals will be registered north and west of Baton Rouge where some locations could receive 4-5 inches with amounts more like 1-2 inches south and east of the city. Major flooding is not a concern since smaller rivers are running low, but some nuisance standing water issues could develop after a few days.

--Josh

