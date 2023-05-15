Monday PM Forecast: front brings scattered storms next two days

A weak front will push into the area and stall while dissipating through Wednesday. With daytime warming, this front will help trigger more numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Today & Tonight: Following the typical routine, showers and thunderstorms will wrap up into the evening. Overnight will be partly cloudy and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s. Tuesday will start off quiet with plenty of humidity and high temperatures will roll right back into the low 90s. At that point, showers and thunderstorms will fire off for the mid-afternoon and early evening hours.

Up Next: That same weak front will continue to dissolve over the area on Wednesday. Still, it will be intact enough for another batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms to flare up during the daytime hours. The storms will not bring major threats other than the usual for summer—downpours, frequent lightning and briefly gusty wind. Highs will be reduced a few degrees to the mid 80s. As that front slides south and east of the area, thermometers will drift back by 2-4 degrees, a little closer to average, by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday should also be mostly dry across the forecast area.

--Josh

