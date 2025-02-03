Monday PM Forecast: fog and warm temperatures dominate the week

The weather will be very repetitive this week. Expect mild mornings with fog and warm afternoons with partial sunshine.

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight to 9 am Tuesday for fog-producing visibility of one-quarter mile or less and could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Tonight and tomorrow: Initially, partly cloudy skies will allow low temperatures to settle into the mid-60s overnight. Then, some fog may try to develop near daybreak, otherwise, thicker low clouds will form. Skies will partially clear by the late morning hours on Tuesday. With some sun sneaking out, high temperatures will climb into the low 80s.

Up Next: Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with above-average temperatures, and fog in the morning followed by a mostly cloudy afternoon. Thursday through Saturday show a slightly better signal for morning fog with southeast winds advancing across the relatively cooler waters of Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain. Fog will develop over those marine areas and then travel inland. Sun will work to diminish that fog through the mornings and promote unseasonably warm conditions with highs in the low 80s each afternoon. Several record highs may be tied or broken. The earliest we may see a cold front bring any changes to the region would be Sunday or Monday of next with minimal indication for any major precipitation.

– Josh

