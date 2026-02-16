Monday PM Forecast: All systems are a geaux for upcoming parades

Mardi Gras celebrations won’t suffer from any weather-related issues. As the good times are rolling, warmer air will be rolling in as well. Expect a spring-like feel for the remainder of the week.

Tonight & Mardi Gras: Because sunshine ultimately prevailed on Monday afternoon, Tuesday night will begin on a mainly clear note. Toward the pre-dawn hours, as temperatures fall into the low-to-mid 50s, expect low clouds and areas of fog to develop. Fog should be patchy in nature and more prevalent near bodies of water. If traveling to any parades early in the day, watch for pockets of reduced visibility and slow down if encountered. Though Mardi Gras will begin with clouds, give it time, and sunshine will poke out. The afternoon will bring a mixture of clouds and sun with highs likely reaching the mid-70s. Rain won’t be an issue.

Mardi Gras Parades: All systems are a geaux for the upcoming parades — the weather will keep the good times rolling!

Up Next: After Mardi Gras, another gradual warmup will take hold. Thermometers will rise into the 80s on Ash Wednesday and flirt with the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, overnight lows will climb through the 50s and bottom out in the 60s by late week. The warmer pattern will lead to a patchy fog potential on most mornings. Days will begin with cloud cover, with peaks of sun emerging during the afternoon. A couple of showers will be possible late in the week as a frontal system inches closer. That front seems to pass sometime over the weekend, although the exact timing remains to be determined.

In any event, its passage would bring one last round of showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, before a noticeable push of cooler air moves in. This cooldown will send lows into the 40s and possibly 30s by early next week. Those with plants back outside will need to monitor the forecast closely.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

