MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: FDA warns skin lightening products may contain mercury and harmful ingredients

BATON ROUGE — Skin lightening products marketed as "brighteners," "whitening" or "fade" treatments promise a more even complexion, but the FDA says some of them may contain hidden and harmful ingredients.

While these products are often marketed to people with darker skin tones, anyone can be exposed to the risks. One of the biggest concerns is mercury, a toxic metal that can damage kidneys, nerves and skin.

Mercury is not the only risk. Some products also contain hydroquinone, which can irritate and darken skin with long-term use if not used under a doctor's care.

Labels for these products are often inaccurate, meaning consumers may not know what they are putting on their skin. Because these products are easy to buy online and in stores, they may appear safe when they are not, according to the FDA.