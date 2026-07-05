One shot along I-110, taken to hospital in stable condition

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot along Interstate 110 near Harding Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

First responders said that the shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. along the interstate, but the injured person drove more than three miles away to Avenue J, where they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No more information is immediately available. This is a developing story.