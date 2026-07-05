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One shot along I-110, taken to hospital in stable condition

3 hours 1 minute 3 seconds ago Sunday, July 05 2026 Jul 5, 2026 July 05, 2026 4:27 PM July 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot along Interstate 110 near Harding Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, officials said. 

First responders said that the shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. along the interstate, but the injured person drove more than three miles away to Avenue J, where they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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