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Tree falls on LSU Baseball legend Skip Bertman's Baton Rouge home amid Sunday storm

1 hour 18 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, July 05 2026 Jul 5, 2026 July 05, 2026 7:16 PM July 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A tree hit LSU Baseball legend Skip Bertman's Baton Rouge home Sunday during severe thunderstorms.

Photos from outside his home in the Riverbend Subdivision show a large tree uprooted from the front yard and collapsed onto the garage and side of the house. Bertman said he was not hurt.

Data from Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron shows that at 4 p.m., a nearby weather station along Ben Hur Road recorded wind gusts at 57 mph with sustained winds at 44 mph. During that timeframe, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the area.

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