Two men killed in Centreville mass shooting, seven others injured

CENTREVILLE — Two men were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning in Centreville that left seven others injured.

Wilkinson County Coroner Ronnie Fisher said 19-year-old Dekevion Andrews and 22-year-old Donovan Jackson were killed in the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred near the Orchard Cafe on Highway 24 around 12:55 a.m. when deputies received a call from the Fields Health System reporting that multiple gunshot victims arrived at the emergency room.

Nine people were shot, and two died at the hospital in Centreville. Their bodies were taken to Jackson, Mississippi, for an autopsy at the state crime lab.

The sheriff's office said three other victims were transported to an out-of-area trauma center for additional medical treatment, while four others were treated and released.

Few details about what led up to the shooting have been released. WBRZ's calls and messages to the sheriff's office on Saturday and Sunday have not been returned.

Centreville Mayor Demetria Allen-Hudson released a statement Sunday, saying her office was not commenting on the situation.

"At this time, I have no additional information to provide regarding the shooting, as the investigation remains active. I will not be available for an interview at this time. I appreciate your understanding, and any updates will be shared through the appropriate official channels as they become available," Allen-Hudson said.