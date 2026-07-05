Residents in Killian receive emergency assistance as water system failure continues

KILLIAN — On Sunday, residents in Killian, currently under a boil water advisory, continued to experience low to no water pressure caused by the ongoing water system failure.

The failure occurred on Saturday as electrical issues at a water pump, handled by Magnolia Water, led to a water outage.

Livingston Parish later issued a Declaration of Emergency with Parish President Randy Delatte writing, "the loss of the public water system poses an immediate threat to public health, safety, and welfare, including the inability to provide safe drinking water, sanitation, fire protection, and essential governmental services."

Officials are currently using the town hall as an emergency water distribution center, with volunteers from the United Cajun Navy, the Springfield Fire Department, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness distributing drinking water to residents impacted by the system failure.

As of Sunday, seven pallets of water have been distributed to residents.

According to Delatte, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue supporting the response until the water system is fully restored and the boil water advisory is lifted.

Magnolia Water plans to have the water system fully restored by Monday, with water currently on at the well site and routine water sampling being conducted.

The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional assistance through the State of Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The full state of emergency letter is available here.