La. 1019 in Livingston Parish to close as crews work to perform cross-drain replacement operations

LIVINGSTON — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that La. 1019 will be fully closed for a week as crews perform cross-drain replacement operations.

The closure on La. 1019 will take place near Hunstock Road on Monday at 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Motorists traveling on La. 1019 north may take La. 1024 east to La. 16, then north to re-intersect with La. 1019. Those traveling on La. 1019 south may take La. 16 south to La. 1024 west to re-intersect with La. 1019.

Drivers in the area should use caution as they travel through construction sites and should remain on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.