Monday AM Forecast: Sunshine dominates this week, Little to no rain in sight

High pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep weather conditions quiet around the Capital Area this week. Expect plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and varying temperatures.

Today & Tonight: A chilly morning with temperatures in the lower-40s will turn into another gorgeous day with highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies and calm winds will make for near perfect conditions for anyone with outdoor St. Patrick's Day plans! Overnight, temperatures will fall near 46 degrees in the Capital City under clear skies.

Up Next: With sunshine continuing to dominate Tuesday, highs will be a few degrees warmer, in the upper-70s. A few high clouds may sneak in on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected on Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek with highs near 80°. A cold front will move through late Wednesday night, sending a very temporary cool down to the area, but lacking in enough moisture to produce any rain. Thursday will see afternoon temperatures in the upper-60s with highs quickly returning to the 80s by the weekend.

- Emma Kate C.

