Monday AM Forecast: Summer heat continues with relief in sight

The muggy and warm days continue this week, with a cold front delivering relief from the June-like weather just in time for Mother's Day weekend. While pop-ups storms are possible each afternoon, no great rainmaker is expected this week.

Today & Tonight: Keeping with the summer-like feel, Monday morning begins sticky with high humidity values and temperatures near 70°. Once the sun rises in the 6 o'clock hour, temperatures will quickly begin to heat up, sitting in the low 80's by lunchtime and closer to the 90 degree mark during the afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a pop-up shower or storm possible, especially north of Baton Rouge. Winds will remain out of the southeast all day Monday, between 10-15 mph.

Clouds will increase overnight resulting in another warm start to Tuesday. Mostly cloudy conditions will keep morning lows near 73° in the Capital Area.

Up Next: The majority of the workweek will seem like a copy and paste of Monday's forecast with morning lows in the 70s and afternoon high temps ranging from the upper 80's to low 90's. Each day this week will see a mix of sun and fair weather cumulus clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm during afternoon hours. By the end of the week, a cold front passing through the state will offer quick relief from the heat over Mother's Day weekend. While we could see an increase in rain coverage with the passing front Thursday night into Friday, the main thing to note is the cooler and drier air behind it! Friday afternoon will see temperatures back down in the mid-80s. This weekend should carry temperatures that are more on par for the time of year with mornings in the 60s followed by low to mid 80 degree afternoons. Humidity levels will take a noticeable tumble as well!

- Emma Kate Cowan

